Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. 3,304,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,367,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

