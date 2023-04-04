Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

