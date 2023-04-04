Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cognyte Software

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

