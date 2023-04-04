Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 69,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,147.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,984. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.