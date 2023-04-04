Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

