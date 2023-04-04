Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

