Comparing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.71 billion 8.74 $1.77 billion $3.84 52.37 CV $11.77 million 0.22 -$12.40 million N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Tower has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Tower and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 16.49% 15.80% 2.60% CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Tower and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 14 0 2.93 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $257.76, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given American Tower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Data Centers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

