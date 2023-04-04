Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,125. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

