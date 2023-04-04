Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Shares of STZ opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 644.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

