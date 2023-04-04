Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

