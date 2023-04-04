Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

