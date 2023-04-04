Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $278.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

