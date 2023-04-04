ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ContraFect Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $363.20.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.