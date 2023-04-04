Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.03. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 136,327 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.