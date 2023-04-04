CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday.
CorMedix Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
