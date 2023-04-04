Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151.61 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $151.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00039919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.