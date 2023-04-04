Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.54. The company had a trading volume of 650,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,065. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.38.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

