Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.22

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 270508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Coty Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

