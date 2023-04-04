Crane Advisory LLC Has $42.38 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 17.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,370. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.