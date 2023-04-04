CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 753,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 572,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CRH

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

