Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 54,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 254,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Insider Activity

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $235,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

