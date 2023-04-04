Critical Analysis: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 17.35% 10.64% 0.89% Webster Financial 23.64% 12.42% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $59.78, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $56.93 million 1.91 $9.88 million $1.88 11.10 Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.37 $644.28 million $3.55 10.46

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

