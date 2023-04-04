Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $16.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

