Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,305 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 2.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 340,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,933. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

