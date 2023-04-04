CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.61

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
