cVault.finance One Day Volume Hits $1,770.34 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and $1,770.34 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,415.32 or 0.22808312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

