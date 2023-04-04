CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 917,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. 1,054,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,681. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

