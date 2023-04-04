CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 5.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.57. 148,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 933,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

