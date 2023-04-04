Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 169,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 736,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.