Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,016.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

