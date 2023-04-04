Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.44 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

NYSE MET traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,974. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

