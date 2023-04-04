Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

