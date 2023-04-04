Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,442 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.00. 164,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,840. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $693.83 and a 200-day moving average of $680.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

