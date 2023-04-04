Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. 500,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

