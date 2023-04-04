Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,716 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.71. 828,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,547. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

