D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,439 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. 1,851,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

