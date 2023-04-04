D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 32.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

UCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 2,955,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

