D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 6.6 %

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

