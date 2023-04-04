D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SCHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,790. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $627.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

