D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

ADP traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

