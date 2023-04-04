D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.68. 2,204,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,960. The company has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.13 and a 200 day moving average of $343.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

