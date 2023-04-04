D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $209,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Up 0.9 %

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE RELX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

