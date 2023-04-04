D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 18,695 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. 162,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

