D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.0 %

FICO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $689.83. 81,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.38. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Get Rating

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

