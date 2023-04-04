Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.05. 306,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.