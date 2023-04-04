Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.58. 891,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.