Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
