Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $535.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $459.99 and last traded at $454.51, with a volume of 40731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $453.54.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

