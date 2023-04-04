DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $633,811.53 and $155.96 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,695 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

