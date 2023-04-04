Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,027 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

