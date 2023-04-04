Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE SE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 953,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,717. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.71. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $132.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

